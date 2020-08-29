'Avengers' stars mourn loss of 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman

Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Don Cheadle are some of the "Avengers" stars paying tribute to the "deeply committed and constantly curious" Chadwick Boseman.

As the world mourns the loss of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, many of his co-stars from the Marvel universe and "Avengers" films have been sharing tributes online.

Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer, his family said.

"i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god," Don Cheadle, who played James Rhodes/War Machine alongside Boseman in three films.

Chris Evans, who played Captain America, said he absolutely devastated.

"Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," Evans wrote.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman," Mark Ruffalo, who played The Hulk, wrote. "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Actor Chris Pratt commented on Instagram that "this is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."

Chadwick starred as T'Challa/Black Panther in four Marvel films, first appearing in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." That was followed by "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: End Game." A “Black Panther” sequel had been announced, and was one of the studio's most anticipated upcoming films.

Actress Brie Larson, who played Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, wrote that "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor, said it was absolutely heartbreaking.

"Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP," Hemsworth posted.

Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the "Avengers" films, said he was absolutely floored by Boseman's deaths.

"Such an amazing, beautiful person. RIP Brother," Brolin wrote.

Marvel posted a special tribute as well saying "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."