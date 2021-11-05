x
Backyard playsets sold by Costco, Lowe's recalled for entrapment hazard

According to the recall notice, kids can get trapped in a gap between the playset's wooden roof and the bottom of a decorative gable design.
Credit: USCPSC
The Fort Highlander Playset, from Backyard Play Systems, was recalled due to an entrapment hazard for kids.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of backyard swing sets sold at Costco and Lowe's have been recalled because of an entrapment hazard. 

According to the recall, the wooden parts used to create a decorative gable design on the play set roof pose an entrapment hazard to kids, who can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof and the bottom of the gable design on the roof. No injuries have been reported. 

The recall covers about 5,100 Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets marketed under the names Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander Outdoor Playsets.

The recalled Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer playsets were sold online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021. The recalled Captain's Fort and Fort Highlander sets were sold online at Lowes.com from Dec. 2020 through May 2021. 

Credit: USCPSC
The Captain’s Fort Playset, from Backyard Play Systems, was recalled due to an entrapment hazard for kids.

Those with one of the recalled playsets can contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit. The company said it is reaching out directly to all people known to have bought one of the playsets. Backyard Play Systems said it will send someone to perform the repair for free, if a consumer doesn't want to do the repair themselves. 

Credit: USCPSC
The Cloud Racer Playset, from Backyard Play Systems, has been recalled due to an entrapment hazard for kids.
Credit: USCPSC
The Turbo Racer Playset, from Backyard Play Systems, was recalled due to an entrapment hazard for kids.

