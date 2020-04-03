Barack Obama hasn't endorsed Joe Biden, but 'Barry O' just did

The man who played Obama's "anger translator" pulled out his best impersonation of the former president.

Former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed a candidate for president, but his former "anger translator" just did.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key posted a video on Twitter alongside former vice president Joe Biden.

Key, wearing a Biden campaign T-shirt, did his best Obama impersonation, complete with the former president's delivery style.

"If you're looking for a VP, I've got some time on my hands," Key said.

Biden thanked him, calling him "Barack."