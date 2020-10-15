Barnes & Noble says cyber attack may have exposed customer info

Barnes & Noble revealed Thursday that a cyberattack may have exposed some of their customers' personal details.

In an e-mail sent to customers early Thursday morning, the company explained it was alerted Oct. 10 about a cybersecurity attack that accessed some of its "corporate systems."

"We write now out of the greatest caution to let you know how this may have exposed some of the information we hold of your personal details," the Barnes & Noble e-mail stated.

The company stressed that no credit card or financial information was compromised, however, customer e-mail addresses, billing and shipping addresses and phone numbers may have been exposed. Barnes & Noble told customers that it currently has no evidence the data was exposed, but it can't rule out the possibility.

Barnes & Noble said the impacted systems also contained transaction history, so information about what customers have bought from the company may have been exposed as well.

The company, which describes itself as "The Internet's Largest Bookstore," has yet to say how many of its customers have been impacted by the cyberattack.

On Wednesday, the company tweeted that it was "continuing to experience a systems failure" impacting its NOOK e-readers.

We are continuing to experience a systems failure that is interrupting NOOK content. We are working urgently to get all NOOK services back to full operation. Unfortunately it has taken longer than anticipated, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and frustration. 1/2 — NOOK (@nookBN) October 14, 2020

Customers who responded to that tweet indicated the NOOK outage had been going on for several days.