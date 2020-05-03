Bethlehem's storied Nativity Church closes amid virus fears

The closure comes weeks ahead of the busy Easter holiday season that draws tens of thousands of visitors and worshippers to the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Palestinian officials have shuttered the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem over fears of the new coronavirus.

Thursday’s announcement came as Iran, the epicenter of the virus in the Middle East, said it would set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the spreading outbreak.

More than 3,740 cases have been confirmed across the Middle East.