WATCH LIVE: President Biden to address nation following Boulder mass shooting

On Monday afternoon, a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. The attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is scheduled to address the nation about Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect killed 10 people, including a police officer, authorities said.

The shooting Monday at the King Soopers sent shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Biden's remarks are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern from the White House.

Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages but that detectives believe the suspect was the only shooter, Dougherty said.

The attack in Boulder, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Monday's midafternoon attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.