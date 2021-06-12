Biden details plan for lowering prescription drug costs

As part of Biden's Build Back Better plan, a Medicare drug negotiation program would be established.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke Monday afternoon from the White House in an effort to promote how his Build Back Better agenda would lower prescription drug costs.

Back in November, Democrats reached a deal to lower prescription drug costs for older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

The House approved the Build Back Better bill on Nov. 19, but is has yet to be voted on by the Senate, where revisions are expected to be made and Democrats have no room for defections.

While Democrats are aiming to get it to Biden's desk by Christmas, at least one Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, is predicting they won't meet that deadline. Republicans are lock-step against the measure, leaving Democrats to pass it on their own.

As part of the plan, a Medicare drug negotiation program would be established. Each year, the secretary of Health and Human Services would identify 100 brand-name drugs that lack price competition and from that list negotiate the price of up to 10 drugs in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027, and 20 thereafter.

Additionally, Medicare would be expanded to cover hearing aids, costing an estimated $35 billion over 10 years.

What other health care proposals are still in the bill?