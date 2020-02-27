California police searching for stolen vehicle with casket and body inside

Police are asking the suspect to 'make one good' decision and return the casket.

The LA County Sheriff's Department say a car with a corpse inside was stolen Wednesday evening in Pasadena, CA.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office asked the suspect or suspects who took the Black Lincoln Navigator to return the body. The tweet has been liked and retweeted more than 1,000 times as of Thursday, Feb 27.

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," police wrote, addressing the suspect or suspects directly in a tweet.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of Rosemead Bl. just after 8:00 p.m. According to the Pasadena Star-News, the hearse was parked at Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church.

Sgt. Francine Rizzio told the Pasedena Star-News the car belonged to the mortuary contracted to bring two bodies to the church. The car was stolen while the mortuary employee was transporting the first body from the car to the church.