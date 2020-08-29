Tributes pour in for Chadwick Boseman following 'Black Panther' star's death

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, Oprah, Brie Larson and Sterling K. Brown are among the many celebrities paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman.

The entertainment world was shocked Friday night by the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

Tributes quickly began to pour in on social media.

Actor, writer, director and producer Jordan Peele put it quite simply: "This is a crushing blow."

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Oprah Winfrey called Boseman a "gentle gifted SOUL."

"Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like," Oprah said.

"Hair Love" director Matthew A. Cherry tweeted about how remarkable it was that Chadwick was shooting huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer.

"Man. Strong isn't even the word," Cherry tweeted.

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins tweeted "In Power Eternally in power."

In power



Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

Director Ava DuVernay shared an image from "Black Panther" and wrote: "May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so."

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Gabrielle Union called Boseman truly "a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace."

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

Jemele Hill pointed out that in the 4 years since being diagnosed with colon cancer, Boseman "gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis."

Actor Chris Pratt, who starred in the "Avengers" movies alongside Boseman, wrote that "this is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."

"Avengers" co-star Brie Larson wrote that "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

Actress Kerry Washington called Boseman "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."

Ashton Kutcher said "thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here."

❤️❤️❤️thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here. https://t.co/fvgFMCz89v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 29, 2020

Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris wrote that she was "heartbroken" over the death of her friend and fellow Howard University graduate.

"Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family," Harris wrote.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Kamala's running mate, Joe Biden, tweeted that " The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Actor and comedian DL Hughley said "he was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like them. Rest Easy young man, you leave behind a beautiful legacy."

We lost an amazing man with an incredible gift🙏🏾❤️🕊 #ChadwickBoseman will truly be missed. He was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like… https://t.co/4Vjfs2ISwO — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) August 29, 2020

Bernice King wrote how Boseman was "a brilliant, influential human."

Wow. What a brilliant, influential human. Rest well, Chadwick. https://t.co/MK5fB7QS3P — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020

The Indiana Pacers tweeted "Rest in power, Chadwick Boseman."

Marvel Studios said "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn said "Gone too soon. This is so sad."

The Academy Awards said this is "An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time."

"We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken," actress Octavia Spencer wrote.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson said "Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family."

Actor Sterling K Brown tweeted: "I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

The NAACP tweeted: "For showing us how to conquer adversity with grace... For showing us how to "Say it Loud!"... For show us how to walk as a King, without losing the common touch.... For showing us just how powerful we are...Thank you #ChadwickBoseman"

NBA star Kevin Love tweeted out the sheer shock that many fans were also feeling as they learned of Boseman's death.

"It can't be..." Love tweeted.