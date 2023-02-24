'Charlie's Closet' making difference for seniors and those impacted by devastation overseas

For the past 25 years, the small business in Guilford has donated truck loads of gently-used medical equipment to Ukraine, Haiti and soon-to-be, Turkey and Syria.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD, Conn. — For 25 years, a small business called 'Charlie's Closet' in the Town of Guilford has told people they got their backs, literally.

It is tucked in a corner on State Street in a two-story, red barn.

"We ask people to call before they come," said Tony Sicignano, director of Charlie's Closet.

For three hours a day, Monday through Friday, Sicignano and his team of 15 volunteers have stayed very busy, answering up to 50 phone calls a day asking for equipment.

At Charlie's Closet, people can donate or borrow clean, gently-used medical equipment for just one dollar, for however long they need with no questions asked.

"Wheelchairs, transport chairs, shower equipment, and these things called rollators which are like walkers, but only have four wheels, a seat and brakes," added Sicignano.

In 1998, a man named Charlie McGowan went to the Meals on Wheels office to look for an electric stair lift for his neighbor diagnosed with ALS.

A short time later, McGowan went back to the office to ask for more equipment.

Volunteers at the office later realized the need for medical equipment was far greater than they imagined.

Since then, the Meals on Wheels program has worked collaboratively with Charlie's Closet to make sure no senior is left behind.

"The medical equipment that we provide … a lot of people wouldn’t get the medical equipment if we didn’t have it by virtue of restrictions and some people don’t have insurance," said Meals on Wheels Director Christi Burton.

The help offered by Charlie's Closet has been far beyond the state. It has been miles away, stretching to Ukraine which has been injured in the war, and Haitians who endured the 2010 earthquake.

Their next mission is to find a local connection to help families in Turkey and Syria.

"Everybody sees what’s happening in Ukraine and you see the devastation there. These people are really solidly dedicated. They are Ukrainian people," added Sicignano.

His efforts, along with his team have proved Charlie's Closet has made a difference.

"It’s the most satisfying thing …is to see them walk off and say, ‘thank God I can get this piece of equipment," added Sicignano.

If you or somebody you know is looking for medical equipment to borrow, Charlie's Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

To make an appointment, call (203) 453-8359.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.