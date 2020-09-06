Chicago police officer caught flipping off protesters put on desk duty

The decision from CPD comes after last week's call from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fire the officer.

A Chicago police officer has been stripped of his police powers and placed on desk duty after he was seen giving the finger to protesters last week, CBS Chicago reports.

“The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform,” Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department, said in a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun Times. “The member will be limited to administrative duties at the direction of the superintendent.”

The incident was captured by photographer Colin Boyle who tweeted photos and videos from the scene.

"I’ve seen the photograph of the officer, in uniform, giving people the finger. We’ll find that person. And, in my view, that person needs to immediately be stripped of their police powers and start the process for firing him,” Lightfoot said at a Friday press conference. “We will not tolerate that kind of abusive, offensive conduct on the part of police officers. Period.”

The officer reacted with his two middle fingers after a protester used their middle finger to flip off a bus carrying several cops, Book Club Chicago reports.