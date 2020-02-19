Child hugs delivery driver, not knowing he'd just lost his daughter

It was a cute moment caught on a home surveillance camera that made a huge impact on another family experiencing incredible loss.

As a delivery driver was leaving after dropping off a pizza to one family, a 2-year-old boy who lived in the home ran up to the delivery man and hugged him seemingly for no reason.

Lindsey Sheely, the mother, shared the video on her Instagram stories.

Unbeknownst to the little boy, or his family, the delivery driver had just lost a child of his own.

Delivery driver Ryan Catterson said of the hug in an interview with local station WLNE, "after losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there." Catterson told WLNE, "It's going to be tough not [being] able to hug her again."

According to WLNE, Catterson's 16-year-old daughter was living in California with his ex-wife, and had been struggling with mental health issues when she passed away unexpectedly.

The delivery driver's ex-wife, Danielle McCord was touched by the video saying, "It's so easy to miss people and their internal pain," she told WLNE, "Even with our daughter, we didn't know her pain. I can't help but be grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him."