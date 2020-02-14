Virus death toll almost 1,400 in mainland China

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest hit province changed the way it is counting them Thursday.

BEIJING, China — China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

There are now 63,851 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died.