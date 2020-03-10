Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

He will be receiving medical treatment.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19, as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized.

Christie, who served as governor from 2010 to 2018, helped President Trump with debate preparation on Monday in the map room of the White House. Speaking to ABC News this week, Christie said a small group of people helped the president gear up for Tuesday's first presidential debate against Joe Biden, and none of them were wearing masks.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie tweeted Saturday morning. "I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two."

Christie had been tested on Friday after the president announced his own diagnosis. The former governor said he would be receiving medical attention on Saturday and will keep "the necessary folks apprised" of his condition.

Christie was one of the high-profile figures who attended the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett outside the White House. He was not wearing a mask and could be seen closely interacting with other attendees.

Some attendees have since tested positive, including Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Trump's Campaign Manager Bill Stepien.

In an update Saturday morning, the medical team caring for President Trump said the commander in chief has been fever-free since Friday morning and is not currently on oxygen. Trump remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precaution.

"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Dr. Sean Conley said during a news conference outside the hospital.

Here's who has tested positive and negative for COVID-19 since the president announced his test results:

POSITIVE:

President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Senior Advisor Hope Hicks

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Trump's Campaign Manager Bill Stepien

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie

NEGATIVE:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Dr. Jill Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Barron Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino

Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez

White House Adviser Scott Atlas

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

U.S. Attorney General William Barr

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliff

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani's girlfriend Maria Ryan

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

