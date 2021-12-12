Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News, joining CNN

Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said he's leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.”

Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, "Fox News Sunday."

"After 18 years this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses at here at Fox promised they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."

On Sunday CNN anchor Brian Stelter announced that Wallace would be joining CNN in their new venture called CNN+, a streaming service launching in 2022.

Breaking media news during our media program today: Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+ pic.twitter.com/FOVuFbw0R8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 12, 2021

Wallace, 74, said at Fox News he had been "free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account. It's been a great ride.''

He said he was leaving after 18 years at the network because "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure and I hope you'll check it out.''

Wallace did not give any details about that "adventure" on his broadcast, but later Sunday CNN's Brian Stelter, citing a press release, announced Wallace would be joining CNN.

Wallace has been viewed as methodical, even-tempered and never showy, in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary "60 Minutes" reporter who relished his reputation as the interviewer no one wanted to see on the doorstep.

Chris Wallace was a White House correspondent with NBC in the 1980s and he left ABC News in 2003 for his own Sunday show at Fox.