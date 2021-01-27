Cloris Leachman, Oscar and Emmy winner, has died at 94

She had a career that spanned over seven decades.

Cloris Leachman, the actress and comedienne known for her roles in "Young Frankenstein," "The Facts of Life," and "The Last Picture Show," has died, news outlets report. She was 94 years old.

TMZ quotes Leachman's son as saying she died from natural causes Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, California. TheWrap reports her manager says she passed away in her sleep.

Leachman's longtime manager, Juliet Green, called her "one of the most fearless actresses of our time," according to Variety. Green said, "There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

The Des Moines, Iowa, native was a 1942 graduate of her hometown's Roosevelt High School.