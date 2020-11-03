Congress acts to limit Trump on military action in Iran

The resolution declares that Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

WASHINGTON — Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran.

The House gave final legislative approval to the measure Wednesday, sending it to Trump. The president has promised to veto the resolution, warning that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.” Congress is not expected to have enough votes to override a presidential veto.

CNN said the vote passed the House with a vote of 227-186.

