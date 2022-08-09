'My dad was a New York City fireman' | Daughter remembers lives lost in CT 9/11 memorial ceremony

The names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut were read at the ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTPORT, Conn. — Sunday marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Thursday, Connecticut held its 9/11 memorial ceremony, remembering the lives lost more than two decades ago.

161 people with ties to Connecticut died in the attacks.

EnCon police officer Alexandra Blackwell's father was among them.

"My dad was a New York City fireman for 20 years and a paramedic. He loved his job," she said.

She honors him through her own public service and on the anniversary of September 11th, by reading his name and dozens of others who died that day.

"You say never forget but you don't really realize how many people don't forget until you show up to an event like this and you see the amount of people that come year after year 21 years later," Blackwell said.

Sherwood Island State Park is the site of the 9/11 memorial ceremony each year.

A place where on a clear day, just like in 2001, part of the New York City skyline can be seen in the distance across the Long Island Sound.

"It's very important that we come here and remember those people," said Michael Dokla of Shelton.

A somber remembrance, marked with white roses, song and prayer.

But also with a message of unity.

"It is a reminder about humanity. And we are all responsible for humanity. Collectively and individually. We must celebrate our differences love and care for each other and work together, and it will take time," said Kathryn Hebert, who lost her brother, Adam J. Lewis on September 11th.

Sunday, the CT United Ride will leave from Sherwood Island State Park and travel through nine towns. The motorcycle ride is Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.