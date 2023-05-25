Connecticut woman reportedly loses leg in shark attack in Turks and Caicos

The 22-year-old American was swimming near her hotel with her friend when the attack happened, local police said.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands — A 22-year-old Connecticut woman visiting Turks and Caicos is hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling, local police said.

In a news release shared on social media Wednesday night, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said the unidentified woman from Connecticut was snorkeling with a friend at their hotel when the attack happened.

The hotel – identified as the Blue Haven Resort – is located on the east coast of Providenciales Island, the third-largest island in the Caribbean country.

Police did not reveal how the pair escaped the shark and reached the shore where a resort employee spotted them and called emergency personnel. The call for the ambulance happened around 3:07 p.m. local time.

“The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark,” police said.

The woman was taken to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, also in Providenciales Island, for treatment. She remains that the hospital in what police described as serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

