Young royals steal the show at King Charles' coronation

As the coronation began, the Windsor children quickly stole the show.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — King Charles III may have been the main event on coronation day, but his royal grandchildren unsurprisingly managed to steal the show.

During the two-hour long ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the adorable Windsor children dressed in ceremonial ensembles and watched as their grandfather was formally crowned king.

Where was Prince George?

Prince George, 9, fulfilled his royal duties as one of King Charles' Pages of Honor. The future heir, who was wearing a red ceremonial garment, was tasked with carrying the train of his grandfather's robe and walking the procession alongside the King and Queen Consort Camilla. According to Telegraph, George is the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.

Meanwhile, his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, sat with their parents (at least for part of the ceremony).

Charlotte and Princess Kate matched in their ivory Alexander McQueen dresses and floral headpieces. The 8-year-old royal was also wearing an Alexander McQueen designed cape.

In a heartfelt moment, Charlotte held Louis's hand.

The five-year-old caught the camera a couple times during the ceremony. Most notably, the young royal yawned, waved and even took a short break. After sitting through part of the two-hour ceremony, he was whisked away and then later returned as the festivities wrapped up. This isn't the first time that Prince Louis had scene-stealing moments having made cheeky faces during the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Ahead of the coronation, the Princess of Wales told a spectator she hoped Louis would behave at the coronation but that "you never quite know with kids."

First Lady Jill Biden said she and Princess Kate chatted as mothers about the lengths to which they go to keep their children quiet in church, feeding them pieces of candy and such.

“She said she didn't know if her son could sit still for two hours and we just had a good laugh over it,” Jill Biden said. “It's just something, I think, that's common to a lot of us.”

Louis was seen later with his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. All eyes were on the 5-year-old as he pointed at planes and waved to the crowd.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wave to the crowd at Buckingham Palace. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/GrycLWjTWY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2023