Coronavirus live updates: Iran says 49 more die from virus, death toll reaches 194

There are over 6,900 confirmed cases of the new virus across the Mideast.

WASHINGTON — 6:40 a.m.

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 194 people amid 6,566 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

Iran saw 49 people die in 24 hours alone. That’s accord to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a news conference Sunday.

10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

6:15 a.m.

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 are missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

Authorities said Sunday that 71 people had been trapped following the collapse of the five-story building in the city of Quanzhou the previous evening.

Firefighters working through the night and into the next day rescued 38 people. The hotel was housing people who had come from areas hit hard by the epidemic. All of them had tested negative.

Chinese cities are isolating people from hard-hit areas for 14 days. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

China, where the new virus emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases, about 75 percent of the global total. More than 3,000 people have died in China.

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

1:12 a.m. EST

The captain told passengers Saturday night that a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith told passengers in an audio address that the ship will dock in Oakland, California, likely on Monday. Smith told passengers that people who require “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken to health care facilities in California.

Other guests will be taken to federally operated isolation sites or transported out of California. The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens.

Carnival Cruise Lines officials said earlier Saturday that there are citizens of 54 countries aboard the ship.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after its previous voyage.

Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation's capital

12:05 a.m. EST

Officials in Washington, D.C., say a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday that the man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalized Thursday. She said another man, from Nigeria, who had passed through Washington has also tested positive for the virus in Maryland.

President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen people have died in the U.S. from the virus. The number of infections in the U.S. has swelled above 400.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually. Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.