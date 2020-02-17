Daytona 500 set to resume Monday without president, pomp, packed house

It's only the second time in history that the Daytona 500 has had to be postponed to Monday.

The Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon under clear skies, but without President Donald Trump and all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding a presidential appearance at NASCAR's "Great American Race."

The race on Sunday was postponed a day for just the second time in 62 years after it rained moments after the president took a ceremonial pace lap.

While the race eventually got underway an hour later, the rain returned after less than 20 minutes and the racing was paused. Heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening dampened efforts to restart the race and the decision was eventually made to push back the event to Monday.

The racing will resume at 4 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

The rain dampened a hyped season opener with a visit from Trump that energized the sold-out crowd.

But his presence brought heightened security and long lines, and the mood soured when the race was delayed. He was just the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 and was the first to be given a pre-race role.