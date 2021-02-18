Firefighters deliver food to Deion Sanders and staff during winter storm

NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders is thanking his local fire department for feeding him and his staff during the winter storm that has gripped much of the nation.
Sanders posted a video on Instagram jokingly complaining about how he wasn't able to get food from restaurants in Jackson, Miss., where the school is located. Many of them had to shut down due to the storm. Sanders said the Waffle House shut down after he and his "crew" left and he noted the lights were still on at McDonald's but the restaurant wasn't open.
"Turn your lights off, man," Sanders said. "If y'all ain't open, turn your lights off. Don't get me excited 'cause we rolled up and we was all happy, ready to spit the order out, and ain't nobody there. We were just sitting there at the drive thru but it really wasn't a drive thru, just a drive stop. So now I have a problem. I'm starving, man."
Jackson City Fire Department Station 5 stepped up and delivered a buffet to Sanders and his staff. The meal included chicken wings, bratwurst, baked beans, fries and strawberry cheesecake for dessert. Sanders posted another Instagram video to thank the firefighters.