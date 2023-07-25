DeSantis involved in car crash while in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning while en route to a campaign event in Tennessee, according to a statement from his spokesperson.
Press secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was not injured in the crash as they traveled in a motorcade to Chattanooga.
According to The Associated Press, citing reporting from WTVC-TV, one staff member suffered a minor injury.
The statement in full reads:
"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured.
"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."