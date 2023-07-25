x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

DeSantis involved in car crash while in Tennessee

The governor was not injured by the crash, which happened while he was on his way to an event in Chattanooga.
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning while en route to a campaign event in Tennessee, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Press secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was not injured in the crash as they traveled in a motorcade to Chattanooga. 

According to The Associated Press, citing reporting from WTVC-TV, one staff member suffered a minor injury.

The statement in full reads:

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. 

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

More Videos

In Other News

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Westport

Before You Leave, Check This Out