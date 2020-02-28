Dining set sold only at Costco recalled due to chairs breaking

There have been nearly 200 reports of the chairs breaking.

A nine-piece dining set sold only at Costco is being recalled because the chairs can break. There have been nearly 200 reports of it happening.

The recall is for 8,560 units of the Whalen Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece dining sets. It is one table and eight chairs. The table is gray and measure 92 inches long and expands to 110 inches long with the removable leaf. The dining chairs are ready to assemble with gray fabric upholstered seats.

The UPC number for the Dining Set is 764053530869. The Model Number CSC9PD-9-R1 is printed on the Bayside Furnishings label sewn underneath the chair seat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 178 reports of the chairs breaking, but no injuries.