Disneyland closing California parks through March over coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland will be closed most of the month of March over concerns about the coronavirus.

The California theme park is closing Saturday through the end of the month. Cast members and other crew who run the park will continue to be paid, according to a Disney Parks announcement.

Disneyland has around 31,000 employees.

The closure comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation of gatherings across the state with 250 or more people.

Disneyland said in a statement on Thursday that the resort in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim, and Disney California Adventure next door, will both remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Other California theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm, have yet to say whether they will also close down.

Disney World and the resorts in Florida are not included in the California parks' closing.

This is only the fourth time Disneyland has had an unscheduled closure since opening in 1955. The only other three times it did was in 1963 for a national day of mourning following the assassination of President Kennedy, in 1994 after the Northridge Earthquake and after the Sept. 11 attacks.