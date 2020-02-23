Dog rescued from a meat processor in Memphis

Luckily, the employees at the plant realized the dog, now named McGregor, was in there before turning on the machinery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services was called to a South Memphis meat processing plant where a dog was stuck in one of the meat grinders. The dog, now named McGregor, is now healing, but easily could have lost his life.

Katie Pemberton, community engagement specialist for MAS, said the McGregor was 12 feet down into the meat processor under what looked like a “screw” that churns the meat.

Pemberton said MAS officers Amanda Sutter and Ashley Hunley worked to save the dog.

“His head was about all that Officer Sutter could reach and she could just reach it with her control pole,” Pemberton said.

Luckily, the employees at the plant realized he was in there before turning on the machinery. McGregor was nearly lifeless as the officers had to carefully pull him out of the greasy and slick meat processor.

“This is a dog that had nothing left,” Pemberton said. “He couldn’t fight anymore. He couldn’t help them as they got him up.”

There was no way McGregor was going to be able to climb out. Once he was pulled to safety, he collapsed from exhaustion.

“He was put in a blanket and we had at least two baths while he was at the shelter and he was still greasy and you could smell the smell,” Pemberton said.

McGregor is now being cared for Woof River Animal Rescue and healing before he can be adopted. Pemberton said they are not sure what lead him into the meat processor, but she thinks the smell of the meat could have lured him.