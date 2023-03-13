Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

This will be Drake's first headlining tour since 2018.

WASHINGTON — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

Drake 2023 tour dates

Fri Jun 16: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Jul 06 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena