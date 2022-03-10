Reports: Emilio Delgado, who played Luis on 'Sesame Street,' dies at 81

Emilio Delgado spent more than 40 years playing "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on the children's program.

Emilio Delgado, who played "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on "Sesame Street" for more than 45 years, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 81.

TMZ was first to report Delgado's passing, citing his wife, Carol. She reportedly told the outlet that Delgado had been battling multiple myeloma -- a blood cancer -- since December 2020. CNN confirmed Delgado's passing with his manager.

Delgado was born May 8, 1940, in Calexico, Calif., according to his IMDB profile.

Delgado lived across the border in Mexicali, Mexico as a child, according to IMDB. Prior to his acting career, Delgado worked in Mexicali shining shoes and working in his uncle's bicycle repair shop.

Although Delgado made dozens of television appearances, it's his role as Luis on "Sesame Street" that was his most recognizable. IMDB said it gave him the "unofficial distinction of having played the same role on U.S. television longer than any other Mexican American actor."

He had guest roles on "Law & Order" and its spinoff shows, the original "Hawaii Five-O," "Quincy, M.E.," "Falcon Crest" and had a recurring role on "Lou Grant."

Delgado was also an understudy to Raul Julia in the Broadway play "Two Gentlemen of Verona" and starred in multiple plays around the country, according to IMDB.