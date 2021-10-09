Expert warns of scammers pretending to be home contractors after major weather events

Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau called the scammers, "storm chasers," who go door-to-door looking for their next victim.

KENNER, La. — Contractors in Southeast Louisiana have been backed up with thousands of homes needing repairs as residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Scammers, however, have been taking advantage of impacted residents.

An expert with the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Louisiana offered tips on how to not fall victim to fake contractors.

Before doing a Google search, ask friends and family for a recommendation first. When you do find a contractor, get at least three bids for the work you want to be done, as this ensures you are getting the proper repairs and it will give provide an idea of how much it will cost.

Also, know when to spot a contractor who is going door-to-door giving you an offer too good to be true.

Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau called the scammers "storm chasers."

"They'll go from disaster-to-disaster conning people and that's what we really have to be careful of by checking these people out," said Albert.

Albert also warning about a Hurricane Relief scam where people get a call, email, or text from someone claiming to be with FEMA or a government agency.

The scammer will say you are approved for a $15,000 grant but ask you to purchase a $250 Walmart cash card to process your claim, which should immediately raise a red flag.

Your best bet is to block their contact and report it.

"No matter what they say and do not turn over your insurance money because if you do, then you really have no recourse. You should not give them more than 10% upfront," added Albert.

Residents have been told if they need assistance from FEMA or other funding, they should apply online or call the FEMA phone number.

