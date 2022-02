The suspension comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, FedEx has temporarily suspended services to and from the country.

"The safety of our team members is our top priority," FedEx said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, including temporarily suspending service to and from Ukraine."

There is no word on when FedEx services to and from Ukraine will resume.