NEW YORK — Nearly 20 million television viewers tuned in to Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

Nielsen says that was the biggest audience ever for a debate of Democratic candidates for president.

The feisty session was the first time that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg met his competitors in verbal combat after blanketing the airwaves with ads.