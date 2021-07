First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

The flights are Dubbed Operation Allies Refuge and are intended to bring to the U.S. Afghans who are farthest along in their visa process.

WASHINGTON — The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people to resettlement in the United States on Friday, including scores of children and babies in arms, wriggling in the plane’s seats.

The evacuation flights, bringing out former interpreters and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan’s Taliban for having worked with American servicemembers and civilians, highlight American uncertainty about how Afghanistan’s government and military will fare after the last U.S. combat forces leave that country in the coming weeks.

Family members are accompanying the interpreters and others on the flights out.

The airliner carrying the 221 Afghans in the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by The Associated Press, touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., according to the commercial FlightAware tracking service.

“This flight represents the fulfillment of the U.S. commitment and honors these Afghans’ brave service in helping support our mission in Afghanistan” and “in turn, helping to keep our country safe,” Russ Travers, senior deputy homeland security adviser at the National Security Council, told reporters on Thursday as the Afghan families were en route.

The Biden administration calls the effort Operation Allies Refuge. The operation has broad backing from Republican and Democratic lawmakers and from veterans groups. Supporters cite repeated instances of Taliban forces targeting Afghans who worked with Americans or with the Afghan government.

Congress on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would allow an additional 8,000 visas and $500 million in funding for the Afghan visa program.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this year the U.S. would end its military role in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, honoring a withdrawal agreement struck by former President Donald Trump. Some administration officials have expressed surprise at the extent and speed of Taliban gains of territory in the countryside since then.

The newly arrived Afghan people will join 70,000 others who have resettled in the United States since 2008 under the special visa program.

Subsequent flights are due to bring more of the roughly 700 applicants who are farthest along in the process of getting visas, having already won approval and cleared security screening.

The first arrivals were screened for COVID-19 and received vaccines if they wanted them, said Tracey Jacobson, the U.S. diplomat running the effort.

They were expected to stay at Fort Lee, Virginia, for about seven days, completing medical exams and other final steps, Jacobson said.

Resettlement organizations will help them as they travel to communities around the United States, with some bound for family members already here, she said.

