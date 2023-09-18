Former NFL player Sergio Brown missing; mother's death ruled a homicide

Relatives told officers Saturday that they couldn't find Sergio Brown or his mother, Myrtle Brown, police said.

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Authorities searched Monday for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Relatives told officers Saturday in Maywood that they could not find Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown, police said.

Officers found Myrtle Brown's body, and a medical examiner determined Sunday that she had been injured during an assault. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, according to local media reports.

Sergio Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He signed with the New England Patriots and played defensive back on the team until he was waived prior to the start of the 2012 NFL season.

He signed with the Colts on Sept. 1, 2012, and played in Indianapolis until 2014. He then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before joining the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in August 2016. His stint with the Falcons lasted seven days.

He played his final NFL games with the Buffalo Bills during the 2016 season.

He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

His brother on Sunday posted on social media to ask for help in finding him.

"My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote online. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

He asked people to avoid the property because it's still an ongoing investigation by the police department and urged anyone with info about his brother's whereabouts to call authorities.