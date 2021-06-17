Frank Bonner, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' star, dies at 79

Bonner's daughter shared that her father "was still signing autograph requests up until the last few weeks of his illness."

WASHINGTON — Frank Bonner, the actor who portrayed loud-dressing, overconfident radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek on “WKRP in Cincinnati," died Wednesday. He was 79.

According to TMZ, Bonner's family confirmed the actor died as a result of complications from Lewy body dementia.

His friend and WKRP co-star Gary Sandy confirmed the news in a post on Facebook. "It Is True! Frank Passed Away...RIP MY Great Friend," Sandy wrote.

Bonner appeared as Tarlek in 88 of the 90 episodes of "WKRP in Cincinnati," playing a sales manager who regularly referred to the station manager as "Big Guy" and talked a big game but failed to secure big accounts. He also returned for the early 90s sequel series "The New WKRP in Cincinnati."

Bonner's daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort, explained in a fan Facebook group for the show that her dad "was still signing autograph requests up until the last few weeks of his illness. Thank you to all who followed his career. He will be forever missed."