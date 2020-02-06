Griffin Newman, Stephanie Beatriz urge police actors to donate to help arrested protesters

The 'Blue Bloods' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' stars both gave $11,000 to help

Actors Griffin Newman and Stephanie Beatriz, who have played police officers on TV, are asking other actors who portray cops to join them in making donations to help arrested protesters.

Beatriz, who appears on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and Griffin of "Blue Bloods" and "The Tick," have each donated $11,000 to the Community Exchange Fund and Act Blue charities. Their money will go to local bail funds to help with the release of protesters who have been arrested, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m an out-of-work actor who improbably played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

His tweet included a screen shot of his donations to the Community Justice Exchange and ActBlue Charities.

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020

Griffin also tweeted, "BLUE. ACTORS. SHOULD. DONATE. TO. ACT. BLUE. #BlueActorsActBlue"

Beatriz followed suit, thanking Newman for leading the way.

The drive comes amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. The black man died on Memorial Day after being arrested by Minneapolis police. A citizen video showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, holding Floyd down with his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Other actors joined in, some of whom played police in small roles or did other work on police-related programs.

I played a cop in my high school production of Annie. pic.twitter.com/EQPtF61AP5 — Eric Owens (@EricDOwens) June 2, 2020

Didn't act, but worked in the camera department on a handful of crime reenactment cable series. Thanks for doing what you do Griffin. pic.twitter.com/pUX6UqXKeu — ryan lee caldwell (@darthryan) June 2, 2020

I haven’t played a cop since college and we sure as hell weren’t getting paid, but I did eat a LOT of craft services that day so I’ll round up pic.twitter.com/J16zO0KJh8 — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) June 2, 2020

