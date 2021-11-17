'Harry Potter' cast, original director reuniting for 20th anniversary special

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" originally hit theaters 20 years ago this week. The cast and director are reuniting for an HBO Max special in January.

WASHINGTON — This week marks 20 years since the first "Harry Potter" movie hit the big screen.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered in theaters on Nov. 16, 2001, and to celebrate the anniversary of the massive movie and entertainment franchise, HBO Max has announced a reunion special.

Cast members from throughout the eight-movie series and original director Chris Columbus are getting together for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts." The special is set to debut on the streaming platform on Jan. 1, 2022.

According to HBO, the special will, "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson (Harry, Ron and Hermione) will of course be part of the event, along with other fan favorites like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and more. According to Variety, fans will get a first look at the event during an airing of a Harry Potter-themed quiz show on Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. But for now, you can check out the trailer from HBO Max.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago," HBO Max said as part of Tuesday's announcement. "It will also celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world."