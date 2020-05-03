Harvey Weinstein being moved from hospital to Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK — A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says the convicted movie mogul is being moved to the Rikers Island jail complex.
Weinstein had been kept at a New York City hospital since Feb. 24 over concerns about a heart condition after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault charges.
Attorney Arthur Aidala said on Thursday that Weinstein was being taken to an infirmary on Rikers.
The 67-year-old Weinstein is due back in court next week to face sentencing.
