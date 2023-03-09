Ranch-flavored ice cream is coming to Walmart

The special edition ice cream, which apparently "pairs perfectly with salty snacks," will be sold for a limited time.

NEW YORK — Are you someone who likes to dip your fries in your milkshake? Someone who loves a dessert that "isn't too sweet"?

The newest ice cream flavor from Van Leeuwen might be right up your alley.

The company has teamed up with Hidden Valley to release a limited-edition Ranch dressing flavored ice cream, which will go on sale for a short time later this month in honor of National Ranch Day.

"The ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks," the brand said in a news release.

"The midwest in my DNA just activated," Van Leeuwen teased in a post on Instagram Thursday.

Rachel Garrison with Hidden Valley Ranch encouraged ice cream lovers to "top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is part of Van Leeuwen's new spring lineup, among other unique flavors like Sweet Maple Cornbread and Limoncello Cake.

Pints will sell for $4.98 apiece at Walmart stores across the country.

Ranch lovers should act fast if they want to try the sweet-salty combo. The limited-edition flavor will only be sold from March 20-28.