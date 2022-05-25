How to help families, survivors of Texas school shooting

Many people far from Uvalde want to help — and that's clear from the outpouring of donations and support.

UVALDE, Texas — A tight-knit community in Texas is mourning 19 children and 2 adults after a gunman walked into an elementary school and opened fire.

Many of those far from Uvalde are searching for ways to help, and memorial funds are springing up for families and survivors.

Verified GoFundMe campaigns

GoFundMe has a list of verified online fundraisers for the survivors and families of Robb Elementary.

The largest fundraiser is from Victims First, a nonprofit dedicated to victims of mass shootings. It said money raised for the Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund "will go to the families in cash payments with no strings attached," either through City of Uvalde officials, the National Compassion Fund, or directly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised more than $1.3 million of its $2 million goal. More than 20,000 people and organizations had donated.

Another fundraiser for affected families by the Austin-based Los Verdes Supporter Group had raised nearly $66,000 of its $100,000 goal.

Three verified campaigns are for specific families or funeral expenses. Fundraisers for the funerals of two boys, Jayce and Xavier, had raised more than $34,000 and $99,000 respectively. A fundraiser for the family of slain teacher Irma Garcia had raised more than $64,000.

A growing number of fundraisers for Uvalde have appeared on GoFundMe's verified list. You can view them all here.

Robb School Memorial Fund

The Uvalde school district said it has opened the Robb School Memorial Fund at the local First State Bank for families.

"If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch," the district said in an announcement.

It said checks should be payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund" and mailed to 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801. The fund will also accept Zelle donations through robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

More places to give

San Antonio-based University Health has created the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund.

The League of United Latin American Citizens also created a fund for victims and survivors. It said all contributions will go directly to the families of survivors and victims.