Hurricane Ida assistance far more prepared than previous storms, Biden says

The president said there are prepositioned resources, equipment and response teams in place.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon, emergency response teams from across the nation were already prepared to travel to regions bracing for impact.

President Joe Biden spoke with confidence in a news conference Sunday that the U.S. is prepared to send in resources as soon as the storm passes the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana around 2 p.m. packing a Category 4 punch with winds up to 150-mph.

"The rainfall is expected to be exceedingly high," Biden said. "People of the Gulf Coast, I want you to know that we're praying for the best and planning, prepared for the worst."

Unlike years prior when Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana's Gulf Coast, New Orleans officials say the levees that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in Katrina have been significantly strengthened over the past 16 years.

The White House administration, state and local government officials and FEMA have arranged for 2.5 million meals and 3 million liters of water to be sent to areas along the Gulf including Louisiana and Mississippi.

There are generators ready to be sent out to areas without power. In addition, urban search and rescue teams made up of disaster response experts and more than 100 ambulances and emergency medical teams have been activated, Biden said.

Federal and local officials are also working with Red Cross and local partners to open multiple shelters with cots, blankets and meals to support those we need to leave their homes behind or have nowhere to go.