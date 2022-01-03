Independent war correspondent Hollie McKay shares what she sees in Ukraine's capital

McKay took a few minutes to speak to FOX61 about what she has seen while getting back to Kyiv.

KYIV, Ukraine — An independent war correspondent traveled from the U.S. to Ukraine to be in Kyiv, the country's capital, to report what has been happening during the Russian invasion, right from the ground.

Hollie McKay took a few minutes to speak to FOX61 on Tuesday about what she has seen so far.

She had been in Kyiv for several weeks before going back to the U.S. While she was in the states, the invasion started, and she knew she had to go back.

"I didn't expect it to happen," McKay said. "I think a lot of us felt that there was too much at stake for Russia to try and (control) Ukraine I think that was just a huge miscalculation for the most part."

To get back to Ukraine, she flew to Budapest, then got to Hungary, where there were already refugees at the border. At that border, she got a ride into Ukraine. A journey that usually took eight hours turned into 20 hours. Part of that was because of the dozens of checkpoints that they went through, as well as having to drive through snow in the dark with no headlights.

She said coming back to Ukraine was "surreal" compared to the country she left behind just a few weeks ago. There isn't much civilian activity at the capital as of late; no cars passing by, no one walking the sidewalks.

"Ukraine is remaining optimistic, but there's certainly a lot of dread," McKay said.

Now at the center of Kyiv, there is uncertainly on what will happen next, as Russian tanks get closer to the capital. She's been going "hour by hour" with what to expect next.

"The Ukrainian forces are doing an incredible job of holding the Russians out and I think we don't know how long that will last," McKay said.

She has an exit plan if needed, but McKay hopes to stay as long as she can to document what is happening.

"It's an important story and it's definitely shifting the entire dynamic of the West," she said. "It's going to have massive ramifications - some good and some bad - for sort of how the NATO alliance works or how the European works."

The western side of the world has been initiating sanctions on Russia and sending support to Ukraine.

"That should be a surprise to Putin who I think was testing the NATO alliance. I think this particular situation shows us more than anything how important that alliance really is," McKay said.

As for America's response to the crisis, McKay believes that their leveling of sanctions is impressive, but there is more to be done.

"We need to continue going as hard as possible on Russia," McKay said. "The sad thing is Russian people will drastically suffer as a result of this. It's really up to them to decide if this is what kind of leadership they want going forward because their lives have really been upended by this as well in a different way."

She added, "Right now, our focus is on the Ukraine people they're the ones that are suffering the most, as a result of this war that was completely unprovoked."

Hollie McKay's independent reporting can be found on Subtack.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.