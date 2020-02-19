Iran's FM says his meeting with US senator spooked Trump

He says that's because the meeting with Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy was an opportunity to talk directly to “the American nation.”

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister says his recent meeting with a U.S. senator in Europe has spooked the Trump administration.

He says that's because the meeting with Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy was an opportunity to talk directly to “the American nation.”

Iran's top diplomat said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was “afraid of a senator hearing facts.” Trump has suggested the meeting may have violated U.S. law.

Sen. Murphy has defended the meeting, saying it's “dangerous not to talk to one’s enemies. He added that “I have no delusions about Iran — they are our adversary."