'More diverse than any president I have seen' | Jack Nicklaus votes for Trump

Golf's great 'Golden Bear' says he's learned to 'look past' the way President Trump talks about some things and 'focus on what he's tried to accomplish.'

WASHINGTON — Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has endorsed President Donald Trump for another term less than a week before Election Day, tweeting that he's already cast his ballot for him and urging others to "get out and vote."

"The Golden Bear," considered one of golf's icons, if not the sport's greatest player ever, posted a statement of his support for the president Wednesday on Twitter.

The retired pro golfer said he's gotten to personally know several presidents, Republican and Democrat, who "all were good people," loved the U.S. and believed in the American dream. And while he's told Trump about not liking the way he says or tweets some things, Nicklaus wrote that he's learned to look past the president's comments and "focus on what he's tried to accomplish."

Trump shared his gratitude on Twitter, calling Nicklaus' endorsement "a Great Honor."

Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you! https://t.co/60WWISm5hs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

The 80-year-old Columbus, Ohio, native also says Trump "has been more diverse than any president I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life -- equally."

Nicklaus, who recovered from COVID-19 months ago, wasn't specific in his statement about which of the president's policies he supports.

The two have been friends, played golf together and share business connections like Trump's Nicklaus-designed New York course in the Bronx. Nicklaus also voted for Trump in 2016.

He had lobbied Trump to get $20 million of funding for his mobile children's hospitals project in Miami, Politico reported in March.