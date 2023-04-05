Jamie Foxx's daughter reports he is out of the hospital, playing pickleball

A post on Instagram from Corrine Foxx said he has been out of the hospital for weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital, according to a post from his daughter on Instagram stories on Friday.

Corrine Foxx posted an update taking jabs at media outlets claiming that the family was "preparing for the worst."

The post from Corrine Foxx said that her father was released from the hospital weeks ago and is recuperating. She went on to say that he was playing pickleball on Thursday.

Her Instagram post ended with thanking everyone for their support and saying that an exciting work announcement is coming next week.

Details still have not been released about what led to Jamie Foxx's hospitalization, but in an earlier Instagram post, Corinne Foxx said that he "experienced a medical complication."

Her full post read:

“From the Foxx Family:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

That Instagram post has since been deleted.

The complication occurred while the entertainment mogul was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action." It reportedly did not happen on set.