Japan's Olympics minister reaffirms no delay over coronavirus

TOKYO, Japan — Japan's Olympics minister has brushed off President Donald Trump's suggestion the Tokyo Olympics be postponed.

Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference Friday that the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are “not considering cancellation or a postponement, absolutely not at all.”

Trump’s suggestion was for Tokyo to consider postponing the Games by one year.

Hashimoto said, “We are pursuing our preparations toward holding a safe and secure event on July 24."