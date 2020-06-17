J.C. Penney liquidation sales begin at more than 130 stores

The going-out-of-business sales have started at more than 130 closing J.C. Penney stores, with discounts ranging from 25 to 40% off original prices.

Liquidation sales kicked off Wednesday at 136 closing J.C. Penney stores across the United States as part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The discounts are expected to range from 25 to 40% off original prices, according to a press release which said all sales will be final starting on June 25.

"All merchandise is on sale," a press release about the liquidation sale said. "Including deeper discounts of 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments. New seasonal essentials, such as swimwear and sunglasses, are also discounted at 25-30% off."

J.C. Penney announced at the beginning of June that it was closing 154 stores as part of the first wave of closures, but now only 136 stores are on the list. In a online post, the company explained that a "handful of previously announced store closing locations remain on hold pending further review." According to the updated list, the first wave of store closings impacts locations in 37 states.

In total, the retailer said it plans to close more than 240 stores.

The Plano, Texas, retailer is the biggest to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores are currently operating under reduced hours from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Due to the name recognition and goodwill of this brand, we encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products as we expect merchandise to sell very quickly," a spokesperson for the disposition group said. "JCPenney store associates remain committed to providing customers with an engaging shopping experience, while offering even better deals on the most popular merchandise.”

Here's the full list of stores involved in the liquidation sale:

Alabama

Andalusia: Covington Mall, 922 River Falls St

Florence: Regency Square, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133)

Scottsboro: Jackson Square, 1601 S Broad St

Arizona

Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, 1100-B Hwy 260

Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, 3501 E Broadway Blvd

Arkansas

Batesville: Independence Center, 475 S St Louis St

Conway: Conway Towne Center,

El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, 1845 N West Ave

Harrison: The Fashion Center, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27

California

Delano: JCPenney, 1228 Main St

Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd

Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Rd

San Bernardino: Inland Center, 300 Inland Center Dr

Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Rd

Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Rd

Colorado

Durango: Durango Mall, 800 S Camino Del Rio

Fort Collins: JCPenney, 135 Bockman Dr

Connecticut

Torrington: Torrington Commons, 251 High St

Florida

Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701

Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center, 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700

Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105

Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, 501 Eagle Ridge Dr

Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, 300 Mary Esther Blvd

Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, 3115 E Colonial Dr

Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, 901 US 27 N, Ste 150

Georgia

Athens: Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Hwy

Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, 6650 Douglas Blvd

Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy

Rome: Mount Berry Mall, 300 Mount Berry Square NE

Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25

Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, 2215 Memorial Dr

Idaho

Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 1826 19th Ave

Ponderay: Bonner Mall, 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60

Illinois

Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, 1600 N State Rt 50

Carbondale: University Mall, 1201 E Main

Freeport: Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave

Mt Vernon: Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall

Indiana

Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, 1118 James Ave

Indianapolis: NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, 8752 Michigan Rd

Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, 1718 E Blvd

Madison: River Point Mall, 435 E Clifty Dr

Muncie: Muncie Mall, 3501 Granville Ave

Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, 1350 Pilgrim Ln

Richmond: Richmond Square, 4199 National Rd E

Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, 640 Niblack Blvd

Iowa

Carroll: JCPenney, 504 N Adams St

Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, 2500 S Center St

Kansas

Emporia: Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Rd

Liberal: Liberal Plaza, 1513 N Kansas Ave

Salina: Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St

Kentucky

Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, 399 Campbellsville Bypass

Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301

Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd

Maysville: Market Square, Us 68 S and Aa Hwy

Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, 905 N 12th St, Ste 10

Owensboro: Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St

Louisiana

Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, 5725 Johnston St

Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Maryland

La Vale: Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300

Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576

Michigan

Alpena: Alpena Mall, 2338 US 23 S

Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, 1550 N Mitchell St

Petoskey: JCPenney, 408 E Mitchell St

Minnesota

Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center

Willmar: Kandi Mall, 1605 South First Street

Mississippi

Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, 910 Sawmill Rd

Starkville: Starkville Crossing, 864 Hwy 12 W

Missouri

Independence: Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St S

Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, 2206 S Baltimore St

Montana

Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St, Ste C

Nebraska

Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St

New Hampshire

Keene: West Street Shopping Center, 381 West St

North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Hwy 16 & Rt 302

Rochester: Lilac Mall, 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125)

West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202

New Mexico

Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands Blvd

New York

Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Rd

Batavia: Batavia City Centre, 40 Batavia City Ctr

Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165

New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55

Rome: Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd W

Syracuse: Destiny USA, 9559 Destiny USA Dr

Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall, 1051 Green Acres Mall

North Carolina

Henderson: Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr

Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, 2910 N Elm St

New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd

Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100

Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13

Ohio

Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600

Akron: Tri County Plaza, 1500 Canton Rd

Alliance: Carnation Mall, 2500 W State St, Ste 118

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100

Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, 9365 Fields Ertel Rd

Defiance: Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St

East Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M

Parma: The Shoppes At Parma, 7900 Day Dr

Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, 987 E Ash St

Oklahoma

Enid: Oakwood Mall, 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd

McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy

Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St, Ste 118

Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, 4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000

Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, 4101 S Yale Ave

Oregon

Bend: Cascade Village, 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93

McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, 2180 NE Hwy 99 W

Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160

Salem: Salem Center, 305 Liberty St NE

Pennsylvania

Butler: Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle

Hanover: North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St

Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall, 200 Beaver Valley Mall

Monroeville: Monroeville Mall, 500 Monroeville Mall

Tarentum: Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir

South Carolina

Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy

Florence: Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd

Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy

Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St

Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd

South Dakota

Brookings: University Mall, 990 22nd Ave S

Tennessee

Cleveland: Bradley Square, 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44

Columbia: Columbia Mall, 800 S James Campbell Blvd

Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Rd

Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, 2101 Fort Henry Dr

Maryville: Foothills Mall, 101 Foothills Mall

McMinnville: Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St

Texas

Greenville: Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St, Ste C

Huntsville: West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza

Lewisville: Music City Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000

Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, 4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000

Palestine: Palestine Mall, 1930 S Loop 256

Paris: Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82

Utah

Layton: Layton Hills Mall, 1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050

Logan: Cache Valley Mall, 1350 N Main St

Vermont

Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Square

Berlin: Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19

Virginia

Danville: Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Dr