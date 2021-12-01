Jeff Garlin leaves 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into on-set behavior

Earlier this month, Garlin told Vanity Fair there had been on ongoing HR investigation about his behavior on the set of "The Goldbergs."

WASHINGTON — Actor Jeff Garlin has left "The Goldbergs" after multiple misconduct allegations and investigations into his on-set behavior, according to multiple media reports.

Both Deadline and Variety reported that sources confirmed a "mutual agreement" had been reached on Wednesday that Garlin would not be returning to the long-running ABC comedy.

The outlets reported Garlin, who has starred as Murray Goldberg since the series premiere, had yet to finish shooting all of his scenes for the show's current 9th season. It's unclear how the show plans to address his absence moving forward.

Earlier this month, the comedian spoke to Vanity Fair about allegations that there had been "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable." Garlin told Vanity Fair at the time: "I have not been fired from 'The Goldbergs.'"

While Garlin wouldn't get into specifics, he did confirm to Vanity Fair that there had been an HR investigation and that HR had come to him "three years in a row" for his behavior on set.

Garlin is also a cast member on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."