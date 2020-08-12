Reports: Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis tests positive for COVID-19

Jenna Ellis reportedly tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending a White House Christmas party.

WASHINGTON — Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis has told associates she has tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending a Christmas party at the White House, according to multiple media reports.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Ellis has been traveling the country with Giuliani to amplify the president's effort to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Last Wednesday, Ellis sat next to Giuliani during a 4-1/2-hour hearing in Michigan.

AXIOS first reported Tuesday that Ellis had tested positive, citing three senior White House officials who had been told about her diagnosis.

CNN and ABC News also reported that Ellis attended a senior staff Christmas party at the White House on Friday and was seen not wearing a mask.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Ellis acknowledged the reports about her having COVID-19 but did not specifically deny it was true.

President Trump said Monday that Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.

“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.

Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.