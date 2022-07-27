CDC: Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak is over

The CDC and FDA have wrapped up their investigation into the salmonella outbreak that sickened 21 people across 17 states.

WASHINGTON — The CDC has declared that a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to Jif brand peanut butter is over.

The CDC and FDA announced Wednesday they have completed their investigation into the outbreak.

In May, Jif parent company J.M. Smucker issued a voluntary recall for dozens of products after multiple people reported getting sick. In all, there were 21 reported cases of salmonella in 17 different states, according to the CDC. Four people were hospitalized.

The outbreak was traced back to products made in a facility in Lexington, Ky.

The FDA will issue a report in the future with its findings and information to prevent future outbreaks, the agency said.

Check your pantry

The FDA said recalled products should no longer be on store shelves, but because peanut butter has such a long shelf life, it might still be in people's homes.

Here's what the FDA says you should do:

Check your pantry for Jif products Find the lot code on the back of the jar, under the "Best If Used By" date. The lot code could be next to the "Best If Used By" date for cups or squeeze pouch products. If the first four digits of the lot code are between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are 425, this product has been recalled.

Do not eat, sell or serve any affected peanut butter or products containing the recalled peanut butter. It's best to throw it away.

If you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter, the FDA recommends you wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.

If you experience symptoms of salmonella infection, you should contact your heath care provider. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.